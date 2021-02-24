AGF Investments Inc. Sells 5,679 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on HE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

