AGF Investments Inc. Sells 3,535 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGG. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 521.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,496 shares of company stock worth $6,410,310 in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

NYSE:GGG opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.