AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,832 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $56,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

