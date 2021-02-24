AGF Investments Inc. Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,300,000 after buying an additional 929,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,633,000 after buying an additional 727,325 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 432,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,385,000 after buying an additional 220,552 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 165.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 225,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after buying an additional 140,386 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,498,000 after purchasing an additional 88,365 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $475,063.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 899,987 shares in the company, valued at $62,171,101.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $553,424.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,094,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,934 shares of company stock worth $4,832,344. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $75.35.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

