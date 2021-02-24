AGF Investments Inc. Has $187,000 Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 43,004 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,524.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $102.98 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day moving average is $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

