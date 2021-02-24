AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Lifted to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $3.00.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

NYSE:MITT opened at $4.56 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $185.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 381.52% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 49.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 650,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 216,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

