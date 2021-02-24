AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 9.2% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 31.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $68.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,427.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,014. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,136.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1,951.54. The company has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,392.97.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,981.03.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

