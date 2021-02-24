AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,668 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 536,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,730,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.34. 116,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,473. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.02. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.