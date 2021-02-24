AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $850,000 Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

VRP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,889. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $26.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.