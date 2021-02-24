AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,999. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.