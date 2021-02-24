AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 170,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.05. The stock had a trading volume of 140,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,271. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $97.20.

