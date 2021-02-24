AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.47. 55,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,190. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $66.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.81.

