AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 901 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 901 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.9% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 852,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $965,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,300.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,682. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,255.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1,085.63. The company has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.