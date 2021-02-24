Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,843.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,974 shares of company stock worth $4,873,082. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 72.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,015.9% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,575 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 717,144 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. Aflac has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

