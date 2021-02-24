Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Acquired by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,373,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up approximately 2.4% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $72,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

AJRD traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.82.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

