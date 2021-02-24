Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Downgraded by Mizuho

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Advantest stock opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.89. Advantest has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

