Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.65). 130,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 136,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.67).

The stock has a market capitalization of £261.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile (LON:ADT1)

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the VareÂ Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

