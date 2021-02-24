adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC lowered shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $177.07 on Tuesday. adidas has a one year low of $87.65 and a one year high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of adidas by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

