adidas (ETR:ADS) Given a €295.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on adidas (ETR:ADS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADS. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €281.80 ($331.53).

Get adidas alerts:

adidas stock opened at €290.60 ($341.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €284.21 and a 200-day moving average of €276.90. adidas has a one year low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a one year high of €306.70 ($360.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.01.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.