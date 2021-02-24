Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $56,013.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. purchased 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,677 in the last 90 days. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

