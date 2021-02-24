Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Shares of Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.09, but opened at C$0.10. Adamera Minerals shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 60,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of C$16.65 million and a PE ratio of -31.67.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ADZ)

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. It primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.