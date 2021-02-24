AceD Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One AceD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a total market cap of $301,395.25 and approximately $9.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AceD has traded down 58% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000929 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

