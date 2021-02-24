ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ACCO Brands in a research note issued on Friday, February 19th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 718.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 153,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 341,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $81,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,595. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.