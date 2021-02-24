Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acciona in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Acciona stock opened at $163.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.60. Acciona has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure, renewable energy, and other business in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in the construction, engineering, maintenance, and management of public work concessions primarily in the field of transport and social infrastructures, including bridges, roads, and special projects; railroads and tunnels; and hospital and university projects, irrigation, and ports, as well as projects in engineering, concessions, and other businesses.

