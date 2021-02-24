Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 3.6% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $34,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Accenture by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after buying an additional 795,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after purchasing an additional 569,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,618,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,816,000 after purchasing an additional 289,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.76.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,249. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $170.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

