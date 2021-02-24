Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 201.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,327 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.82. 60,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,249. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $170.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

