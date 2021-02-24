Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Accent Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Accent Group Company Profile

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, PIVOT, Stylerunner and Podium Sports.

