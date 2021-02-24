Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Accent Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The business’s 50-day moving average is A$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Accent Group Company Profile
