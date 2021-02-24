Abyss Price Down 30.2% This Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Abyss has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. Abyss has a total market cap of $12.97 million and $159,873.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00057745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.64 or 0.00774294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00033774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00038780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060736 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,356.67 or 0.04744016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

