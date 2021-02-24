Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $4.22. 546,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 821,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.
