Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $4.22. 546,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 821,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 308,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

