Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $344.13

Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 344.13 ($4.50) and traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.70). Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) shares last traded at GBX 334.50 ($4.37), with a volume of 50,204 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £359.14 million and a P/E ratio of -21.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 344.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 299.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.28%.

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

