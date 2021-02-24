Aave (AAVE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $886.71 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Aave coin can now be purchased for $379.81 or 0.00768959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $886.71 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00055029 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00033677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00039203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00060946 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,308.69 or 0.04674112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,410,483 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.