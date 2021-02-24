9,692 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.3% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,575,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 821,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 45,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,428.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 35,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.95 on Wednesday, reaching $176.80. The company had a trading volume of 177,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,851. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $181.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

