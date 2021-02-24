952 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWV. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 522,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,612 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,458,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

