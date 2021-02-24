888 (LON:888) Shares Gap Up to $293.50

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 293.50 ($3.83), but opened at GBX 306.50 ($4.00). 888 shares last traded at GBX 307 ($4.01), with a volume of 308,922 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 306.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 259.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95.

888 Company Profile (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

