86 Research Lowers Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) to Hold

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was downgraded by equities researchers at 86 Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $171.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FUTU. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Futu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.30.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $167.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.04 and a beta of 1.76. Futu has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $204.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its position in Futu by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Futu by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 764,838 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Futu by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,118,000 after acquiring an additional 929,123 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter worth $59,239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Futu by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,691,000 after acquiring an additional 570,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.