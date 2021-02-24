$68.45 Million in Sales Expected for Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) will report $68.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.90 million. Fly Leasing posted sales of $154.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full year sales of $330.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $323.50 million to $336.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $325.71 million, with estimates ranging from $299.70 million to $351.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fly Leasing.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

FLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of FLY opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. Fly Leasing has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 52.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fly Leasing (FLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.