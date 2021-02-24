674,125 Shares in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 674,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,332,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of CI Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,877,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,989,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,995,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,554,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.