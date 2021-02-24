$581.81 Million in Sales Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to post sales of $581.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $522.50 million and the highest is $618.22 million. The Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $615.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,055,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 305,244 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $10,681,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,599,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,733. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

