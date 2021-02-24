$58.51 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report sales of $58.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.50 million to $58.52 million. CareDx posted sales of $35.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $192.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.05 million to $192.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $257.55 million, with estimates ranging from $242.60 million to $265.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareDx.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Shares of CareDx stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 606,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,697. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.17 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $2,105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $663,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,670,114.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,238 shares of company stock worth $6,886,684. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 458.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 81,879 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after buying an additional 65,135 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

