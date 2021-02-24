5,728 Shares in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 752,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,836,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 151,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

