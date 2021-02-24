$53.35 Million in Sales Expected for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) to announce sales of $53.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.70 million and the highest is $57.00 million. SilverBow Resources posted sales of $69.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year sales of $177.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.60 million to $181.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $236.20 million, with estimates ranging from $214.40 million to $258.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SilverBow Resources.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at $64,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

SBOW traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,129. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $100.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.64.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

