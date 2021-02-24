$490.72 Million in Sales Expected for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will report sales of $490.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $502.00 million and the lowest is $485.95 million. FLIR Systems posted sales of $489.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FLIR Systems.
FLIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.
Shares of FLIR stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $57.47.
FLIR Systems Company Profile
FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.
