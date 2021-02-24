43,461 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Purchased by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HRL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,294. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

