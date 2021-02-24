430 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 121.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,331,000 after purchasing an additional 380,473 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,581.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 277,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 261,310 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,986.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 231,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $562.65 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $603.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $540.94 and a 200 day moving average of $429.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

