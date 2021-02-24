4,000 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Bp Plc

Bp Plc purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $4,597,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $849,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,262,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,370,000 after acquiring an additional 170,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,678 shares of company stock worth $38,024,997. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $170.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.51, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.64. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.65.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

