3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 175.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $3,137,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $1,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

3M stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,690. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

