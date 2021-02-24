39,421 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $128,391,000. Amazon.com makes up about 3.7% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,194.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,239.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,205.93. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

