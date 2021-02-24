$373.50 Million in Sales Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report $373.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $369.60 million and the highest is $375.50 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $347.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

