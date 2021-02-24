36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Shares Down 17.8%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) dropped 17.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 1,208,821 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 853,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The stock has a market cap of $180.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 28.36% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

