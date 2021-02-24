360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down to $30.64

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.64, but opened at $28.50. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands.

QFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 104.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 487,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 248,466 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the third quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

