360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down to $30.64

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.64, but opened at $28.50. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands.
QFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.
About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)
360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.
Read More: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.